Death of clergyman prompts calls for defibrillator

The new defibrillator in Old Buckenham. There have been calls for a similar device in New Buckenham following the death of a local clergyman from a heart attack. Picture: Old Buckenham Parish Council Archant

A Norfolk village is to explore ways of installing a life-saving defibrillator after the death of a clergyman who suffered a heart attack while cycling.

Rev Michael Richardson, an assistant minister with the Quidenham group of six parishes in South Norfolk, died in hospital two days after been found lying on the road near New Buckenham on February 27 following a cardiac arrest.

The incident has led to calls for the village to have a defibrillator. The issue is set to be raised at a meeting of the parish council this week.

Council chair Karen Hobley said: “We have explored the possibility on two occasions and as a parish council we have had discussions with the British Heart Foundation. There are issues such as not having a good phone signal that meant we decided it would not be viable.

“However at the next meeting it is as issue that will be raised and put it forward as a project that the new parish council can revisit following elections in May.”

Neighbouring village Old Buckenham installed a new defibrillator at the village hall last month.