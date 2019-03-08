Search

Machinery giant to set up new dealership in village creating more than 20 jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:25 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 08 April 2019

Agricultural firm Claas Manns has been given permission to open a new dealership in Fransham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A major name in the farming industry has been given permission to open a new base in Norfolk.

Claas Manns, one of the biggest manufacturers of agricultural machinery, has received the go ahead to set up a new dealership on a plot of farming land in Great Fransham.

Breckland Council’s planning committee gave the green light to the proposals on Monday, which will create more than 20 jobs for the village.

The dealership will be built on a 0.6 hectare section of Hyde Hall Farm, to the north of the A47 and north east of the village.

Backed by Fransham Parish Council, the new dealership will create 15 full-time vacancies, with nine further part-time positions locally.

The new dealership will be 1.315sq/m, with the site to be accessed from the north-eastern edge of the farm, avoiding the need to remove hedgerows. There will also be a concrete and crushed stone surface to allow vehicles to access the site.

