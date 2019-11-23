Norwich school to host election hustings

The City of Norwich School, an Ormiston Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Students will soon have the chance to question the city's next Norwich South MP, at a hustings organised ahead of the general election.

Students at City of Norwich School will put their questions to candidates on November 25, at an event organised by Vote For Your Future and the school.

Confirmed to speak at the event is Clive Lewis, Labour Party candidate for Norwich South, Conservative parliamentary candidate Mike Spencer, Catherine Rowett from the Green Party, James Wright, representing the Liberal Democrats, and Sandy Gilchrist from the Brexit Party.

Pupils will have the chance to pose their questions to the candidates, with a two minute limit for answers, before closing remarks from each candidate.

Matt Sprake, deputy headteacher and head of sixth form, said: "They have high expectations of their MPs and are keen to explore the ways in which they can work in partnership for the benefit of their communities. They're all really looking forward to the event".