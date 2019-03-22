Search

French connection means people will be able to buy gas and electricity via Norwich City Council

22 March, 2019 - 09:48
Norwich City Council will be providing electricity and gas via a link with supplier ENGIE. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Norwich City Council will be providing electricity and gas via a link with supplier ENGIE. Photo: Nick Butcher.

People in Norwich will soon have the option to buy electricity and gas via the city council, with City Hall leaders saying it should mean cheaper bills for those who sign up.

Norwich city councillor Karen Davis. Pic: Stuart Goodman.Norwich city councillor Karen Davis. Pic: Stuart Goodman.

Norwich City Council has joined forces with French company ENGIE Power Ltd to create what is known as an ‘energy white label’ company - which has been given the name Roar Power.

The council says it will launch later this year, with both gas and electricity coming from entirely renewable sources.

The electricity would be provided by the supplier, which would also do all the back office work such as billing, customer service, meter reading and so on.

The council says bills should be lower than the standard variable tariffs because some of the money raised from acquiring customers will be used to subsidise energy costs.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of tariff, including a social tariff, giving people who can afford to, the option to pay a little more, with extra payments going towards helping those in fuel poverty.

Karen Davis, cabinet member for social inclusion at the city council, said: “It’s unthinkable that we have residents who struggle to keep their homes warm and healthy and yet we know that is the reality for some.

“So it’s important we continually look at what we can do as an authority to help where we can, whether that’s fitting energy efficient boilers and solar panels to council-owned homes or providing support and advice.

This is why we have seized the opportunity to give people the choice of an alternative energy supplier to the big six and generate money that can be ploughed back into helping those that need extra help.”

Kevin Dibble, divisional chief executive of homes and enterprise at ENGIE UK, said: “Roar Power has a simple aim of offering affordable renewable energy for local people, with the incredible benefit of helping the community at the same time.

“ENGIE brings valuable expertise in low carbon energy supply and regeneration, and we are looking forward to working alongside Norwich City Council in this exciting new energy partnership.”

The aim is to have homes supplied from autumn 2019. People can register their interest and receive updates by visiting www.roar-power.co.uk

