Council names candidate likely to become £140,000-a-year chief executive

Stephen Evans, who is in line to become the next chief executive of Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich City Council. Norwich City Council

The preferred candidate to become the next chief executive of Norwich City Council has been revealed - and councillors are due to agree his appointment next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura McGillivray, chief executive of Norwich City Council, is stepping down after 14 years. Picture: Norwich City Council Laura McGillivray, chief executive of Norwich City Council, is stepping down after 14 years. Picture: Norwich City Council

Stephen Evans, currently director of communities at the Royal Borough of Kingston in London, is in line to succeed the departing Laura McGillivray.

The council says Mr Evans, who worked at Her Majesty's Treasury for nine years and spent six years in roles at Barnet Council, has been put forward as the recommended candidate after a rigorous recruitment process.

If approved at a meeting of the city council on Tuesday, Mr Evans would assume the role of the top officer at City Hall in January next year.

Alan Waters, leader of the council, said: "The appointment panel were unanimous in their decision to recommend Stephen for the job. He will bring considerable experience from his previous roles both in local government and HM Treasury.

"Subject to approval, we very much look forward to welcoming Stephen and working with him on our ambitious plans for the council and the city in its wider context."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Evans said: "I'm delighted to have been selected as the preferred candidate to be the next chief executive of Norwich City Council. Norwich is an amazing, vibrant and historic city.

"It's also one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and is vital to the prosperity of the region. But Norwich also has challenges.

"The Norwich 2040 vision sets a compelling blueprint for the future and I look forward to working with councillors and partners to fulfil that vision, to the benefit of residents and businesses".

During his time at the Treasury, Mr Evans played a role in three Whitehall spending reviews as well providing policy advice on the Chancellor's annual budget statements.

While at Barnet, he held a number of roles including chief operating officer and director of strategy, communications and customer services.

The job was advertised with a salary of just short of £140,000.

Ms McGillivray, who joined the council as chief executive in 2006, will step down from her role in December.

The council meeting will take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 26.