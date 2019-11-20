Search

Advanced search

Council names candidate likely to become £140,000-a-year chief executive

PUBLISHED: 13:20 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 20 November 2019

Stephen Evans, who is in line to become the next chief executive of Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich City Council.

Stephen Evans, who is in line to become the next chief executive of Norwich City Council. Pic: Norwich City Council.

Norwich City Council

The preferred candidate to become the next chief executive of Norwich City Council has been revealed - and councillors are due to agree his appointment next week.

Laura McGillivray, chief executive of Norwich City Council, is stepping down after 14 years. Picture: Norwich City CouncilLaura McGillivray, chief executive of Norwich City Council, is stepping down after 14 years. Picture: Norwich City Council

Stephen Evans, currently director of communities at the Royal Borough of Kingston in London, is in line to succeed the departing Laura McGillivray.

The council says Mr Evans, who worked at Her Majesty's Treasury for nine years and spent six years in roles at Barnet Council, has been put forward as the recommended candidate after a rigorous recruitment process.

If approved at a meeting of the city council on Tuesday, Mr Evans would assume the role of the top officer at City Hall in January next year.

Alan Waters, leader of the council, said: "The appointment panel were unanimous in their decision to recommend Stephen for the job. He will bring considerable experience from his previous roles both in local government and HM Treasury.

"Subject to approval, we very much look forward to welcoming Stephen and working with him on our ambitious plans for the council and the city in its wider context."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Evans said: "I'm delighted to have been selected as the preferred candidate to be the next chief executive of Norwich City Council. Norwich is an amazing, vibrant and historic city.

"It's also one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and is vital to the prosperity of the region. But Norwich also has challenges.

"The Norwich 2040 vision sets a compelling blueprint for the future and I look forward to working with councillors and partners to fulfil that vision, to the benefit of residents and businesses".

During his time at the Treasury, Mr Evans played a role in three Whitehall spending reviews as well providing policy advice on the Chancellor's annual budget statements.

While at Barnet, he held a number of roles including chief operating officer and director of strategy, communications and customer services.

The job was advertised with a salary of just short of £140,000.

Ms McGillivray, who joined the council as chief executive in 2006, will step down from her role in December.

The council meeting will take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Two women discovered in Norwich believed to have been trafficked for sex by criminal ring

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taxi driver punched in the face by robbers five times - for £20

A taxi driver was robbed of £20 on Rose Lane in Norwich, a court heard Photo: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists