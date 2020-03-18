Search

‘It’s chaos’ - Road safety fears over parking on city street

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 March 2020

Christchurch Road Residents are fed up of the dangerous parking on their road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Norwich Golden Triangle street has become “in essence a single track with no passing bays” as a result of changes to parking permits in neighbouring streets, households have claimed.

In January, Norwich City Council brought in several new parking restrictions in streets surrounding Christchurch Road, including Earlham Road, the Avenues and the city’s ‘Welsh’ streets.

Now, families living on the road say that as a result parking problems have been shunted onto their street, creating “chicanes” for traffic using it - and have called on City Hall to find a solution.

However, with responsibility for the city’s roads being transferred to the county council next month they could be facing a longer wait for a solution.

Alison Bateman, who organised a petition among people living on the stretch of the road between Earlham Road and the Avenues, said: “Since the changes in early January to Controlled Parking in parts of neighbouring roads including Recreation Road, College Road, Earlham Road and The Avenues, the number of cars parking on Christchurch Road has increased dramatically.”

She said the increases in parking was resulting in danger to pedestrians, congestion and worries over access for emergency vehicles.

Julian Andrews said: “Since January the street has become in essence a single track with no passing bays. It’s chaos.”

Julia Moss added: “It is not a case of us wanting to park our own cars on the roads and it is not a case of nimbyism - it is a matter of safety and it is only a matter of time before somebody gets hurt.”

William Thompson said: “People do not think about where they are leaving their cars, they just think about getting as close to the city as they can. We used to have a couple of commuters park every day, I would watch them, but now I yearn for those days.”

Roger Ryan, city councillor for the University ward, said: “I do have much sympathy with the residents of the Christchurch Road area. I do understand why they are concerned about the traffic and have met with them to discuss this.

“I have been lobbying council officials to find a solution. There are a number of significant roadworks in Norwich at the moment which are having a knock-on effect. Hopefully, once they are complete this will go a long way to solving the problem in Christchurch Road.”

