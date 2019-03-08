Search

Jeremy Corbyn accused of 'doing Norwich down' after he attacks city's public services

PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 September 2019

Chloe Smith and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Archant/PA

Chloe Smith and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Archant/PA

Archant/PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has blamed the government for Norwich becoming "less safe" and people's healthcare being "at risk".

Mr Corbyn released a film of his visit to Norwich where he claims the city has been "badly let down" and launched a vicious attack on Conservative MP Chloe Smith.

But the Norwich North Tory hit back saying Mr Corbyn was "doing Norwich down" and he would "trash" the city's chances in the future if he were prime minister.

MORE: Norwich entrepreneur wins Dragons' Den investment after getting offers from all five moguls

The Labour leader highlighted Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being in special measures and claimed a third of children in the city - which also has Labour's Clive Lewis in Norwich South - live in poverty. He also slammed the government for the loss of police officers in Norfolk since 2010 adding "communities are less safe".

He then rounded on Ms Smith: "Your Tory MP Chloe Smith voted for these cuts. She supported Boris Johnson in becoming leader and supports his disastrous No Deal Brexit plans. But she won by just 507 votes at the last election."

But Ms Smith - who is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her second child in April - said: "He can't be trusted."

Confirming she had been re-selected to stand as the Norwich North candidate in the next election Ms Smith added: "In Norwich North this will be the sixth opponent I have faced.

"My record speaks for itself on jobs where I have set up the Norwich for Jobs project which has helped thousands of young people into work.

"He should know that in fact it is a Labour city council if he wants to criticise Norwich. The city is also doing better than the rest of the country. The unemployment figures out this week show that Norwich North outstripped the rest of the country with fewer people out of work.

"Nationally wages have gone up again and the number of people out of work is down. Jeremy Corbyn would trash all of that - he can't be trusted.

"This election offers a clear choice. The Conservatives will deliver Brexit and get this country back on track to a brighter future - investment in our NHS, our police and our schools."

Ms Smith is returning to work next month with a general election expected as soon as November.

