‘Everyone’s entitled to their own view’: MP responds to husband’s Covid-19 conspiracies
PUBLISHED: 12:23 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 03 September 2020
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has said everyone is entitled to debate after her husband posted conspiracy theories about coronavirus online, describing it as a “mental illness”.
Sandy McFadzean also retweeted posts on Twitter calling the government “tyrants” and “global puppets”.
On Saturday he joined a march against measures to combat the pandemic, including facemasks, social distancing and vaccinations.
His account was deleted after this newspaper contacted Ms Smith for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
In response, Ms Smith, a government minister, said: “My husband’s a private citizen. Everyone’s entitled to their own view, and to debate. I take a different view.”
Mr McFadzean - who works at Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn account - also retweeted a post which contained a tirade of abuse against the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty.
Dr Whitty has been leading England’s response to the virus.
The post repeated the conspiracy theory that Bill Gates is behind coronavirus.
