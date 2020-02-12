Search

Advanced search

Chloe Smith tipped to become new 'minister for union' in cabinet reshuffle

PUBLISHED: 12:23 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 12 February 2020

Conservative MP Chloe Smith has been tipped for a promotion. Photograph: Neil Didsbury.

Conservative MP Chloe Smith has been tipped for a promotion. Photograph: Neil Didsbury.

Archant

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has been tipped as the new 'minister for the union' in Boris Johnson's forthcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The Telegraph reports that Tory MPs who originally backed Remain in the EU referendum, including Smith, Oliver Dowden and Lucy Frazer, will all receive promotions in the reshuffle which is expected to happen tomorrow.

Ms Smith looks set to take on the duty as part of an "expanded role" in the Cabinet Office, and will be looking after the United Kingdom at a time when the future of the union remains in doubt.

You may also want to watch:

Governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all recently voted against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, while elections in both Scotland and Northern Ireland have produced results which could lead to fresh referendums.

The SNP are pushing for a new vote on Scottish independence, while Sinn Féin's success in the Irish general election could lead to a border poll within the next decade.

Boris Johnson appointed himself the minister for the union when he created the role after arriving in 10 Downing Street.

If appointed, one of Smith's first jobs is likely to be overseeing a new £5 million advertising campaign to convince the Scottish people to support staying the UK.

Ms Smith could also have involvement in looking at the feasibility of Boris Johnson's plans for a new bridge between Ireland and Scotland.

Most Read

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

City restaurant fights back after low food hygiene rating

Spice Lounge has recently been awarded a 4 star food hygiene rating. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24