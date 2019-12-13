Search

Advanced search

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

PUBLISHED: 05:40 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:40 13 December 2019

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden Arhant 2019

Conservative MP Chloe Smith has retained her seat in Norfolk's most tightly-fought battleground after winning a majority of 4,738 in Norwich North.

The General Election 2019 count for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenThe General Election 2019 count for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

She won 23,397 seats, beating Labour candidate Karen Davis' total of 18,659.

Ms Smith, who has held the seat since 2009, said: "I'm really delighted with that result and would like to thank everyone who's voted for me.

"I want to carry on being an effective and energetic member of parliament for everyone in the constituency.

And she said her first priority for Norwich North would be to "get back to parliament and vote for the Brexit deal and get Brexit done".

The General Election 2019 count for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle BoodenThe General Election 2019 count for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

She added: "I've also been very clear on my promises. I want to carry on working to improve transport, protect our environment, help get more homes built for local families, continue to bring more good jobs to Norwich and back the NHS, police and our schools."

In 2017, Ms Smith held on to her majority with just 507 votes between her and her nearest rival, Labour's Chris Jones.

The result was a significant change from her 4,463 vote lead over Labour's Jess Asato.

You may also want to watch:

The Labour party saw the seat as a key target in the election and campaigned hard in the area.

Ms Davis contested Ms Smith's seat, alongside Dave Thomas (Lib Dem, 2,663 votes), Adrian Holmes (Green Party, 1,078 votes) and David Moreland (UKIP, 488 votes).

Ms Davis said: "I wasn't surprised - when I saw the exit polls I realised we wouldn't be winning seats like Norwich North.

"On Monday I go back to work on at city hall and carry on helping people with Universal Credit and with getting food bank vouchers.

"I really didn't want to be doing this for the next five years."

But she praised the party's approach to the election, saying: "I think we had a really transformative manifesto which we wouldn't have had without Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

"I'd like to thank the thousands of volunteers that came out in Norwich North and fought for a better future for everyone.

"I'm disappointed for the people who suffered under the Tories because their lives are going to be harder. We'll be back and we'll win it next time."

Turnout in the constituency was 69.09pc - a marginally higher figure than in previous years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Exit poll says Conservatives on course for majority - reaction from Norfolk and Waveney

The General Elction 2019 count underway for Broadland, South Norfolk and Norwich North at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sir Norman Lamb ‘horrified’ by ‘astonishing’ exit poll results

MP Norman Lamb has said he wants to stand down to focus on mental health campaigning outside parliament

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden

Liz Truss increases majority by 7,883 in Norfolk South West

Liz Truss who was re-elected in Norfolk South West with Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Earl Elvis of Outwell. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists