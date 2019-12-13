Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Chloe Smith has held Norwich North for the Conservatives with a majority of almost 5,000. Photo: Danielle Booden Danielle Booden Arhant 2019

Conservative MP Chloe Smith has retained her seat in Norfolk's most tightly-fought battleground after winning a majority of 4,738 in Norwich North.

She won 23,397 seats, beating Labour candidate Karen Davis' total of 18,659.

Ms Smith, who has held the seat since 2009, said: "I'm really delighted with that result and would like to thank everyone who's voted for me.

"I want to carry on being an effective and energetic member of parliament for everyone in the constituency.

And she said her first priority for Norwich North would be to "get back to parliament and vote for the Brexit deal and get Brexit done".

She added: "I've also been very clear on my promises. I want to carry on working to improve transport, protect our environment, help get more homes built for local families, continue to bring more good jobs to Norwich and back the NHS, police and our schools."

In 2017, Ms Smith held on to her majority with just 507 votes between her and her nearest rival, Labour's Chris Jones.

The result was a significant change from her 4,463 vote lead over Labour's Jess Asato.

The Labour party saw the seat as a key target in the election and campaigned hard in the area.

Ms Davis contested Ms Smith's seat, alongside Dave Thomas (Lib Dem, 2,663 votes), Adrian Holmes (Green Party, 1,078 votes) and David Moreland (UKIP, 488 votes).

Ms Davis said: "I wasn't surprised - when I saw the exit polls I realised we wouldn't be winning seats like Norwich North.

"On Monday I go back to work on at city hall and carry on helping people with Universal Credit and with getting food bank vouchers.

"I really didn't want to be doing this for the next five years."

But she praised the party's approach to the election, saying: "I think we had a really transformative manifesto which we wouldn't have had without Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

"I'd like to thank the thousands of volunteers that came out in Norwich North and fought for a better future for everyone.

"I'm disappointed for the people who suffered under the Tories because their lives are going to be harder. We'll be back and we'll win it next time."

Turnout in the constituency was 69.09pc - a marginally higher figure than in previous years.