Toy library forced to relocate after nine years due to centre closure

PUBLISHED: 10:17 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 14 July 2019

Councillor Mike Smith-Slare, labour lead for children and young people, at the protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families have said goodbye to a much-loved toy library which is being forced to relocate due to the controversial closure of a Norwich children's centre.

Norfolk County Council this year announced that North City Children's Centre on Angel Road was one of 38 centres that would close in 2019.

As a result, its Sewell Toy Library service, which enables families to pay and rent out toys, is having to relocate after nine years.

A special farewell party was held at the centre on Saturday, July 13.

Ward councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour, said: "This is an horrendous cut for Sewell.

"So many families have benefitted by coming along once a week and enjoying talking, playing and renting out toys."

The toy library will reopen at the Silver Road Community Centre in September.

The council said 15 children centres will remain open, claiming they will provide a better, targeted service in the community.

