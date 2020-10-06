Shepherds hut holiday lets proposed for unused farmland

A number of shepherds’ huts could be installed on unused farmland in a Suffolk village.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for the four huts to be sited on land at Rosecroft Farm, in Chediston.

The huts, which measure 2.4m by 6m, with a height of 2.75m, will be divided into sleeping, living and washing zones and will include a king-size bed, small kitchenette, toilet, sink and shower.

They will also include a small wood burner for heating and will be used throughout the year, excluding the winter months.

The plans are set to be discussed by East Suffolk Council’s north planning committee on Tuesday, October 13, with a report prepared for councillors recommending the plans are approved.

The report states: “It is considered the scale of the development proposed is appropriate to the nature and setting of the site and the road network can accommodate the volume of traffic that would be generated by this proposal.

“The proposal would not cause an unacceptable loss of amenity to nearby neighbouring properties.”

The plans have been referred to councillors after ward councillor Stephen Burroughes raised concerns on behalf of residents.

He said: “I am receiving comments from local residents concerned that the village is becoming overwhelmed by the number of holiday lets and leisure accommodation currently operated at several sites within the parish, including barn conversions, camp sites, existing shepherd huts and numerous holiday homes and bed and breakfasts.

“These sites already have a significant impact on the amount of traffic visiting the village, especially along small country lanes where most of the accommodation is situated.

“Due to the significant impact this application could have, in my view the application should be considered by the relevant planning committee rather than by delegated authority.”

The plans also include a single treatment plant for waste water and sewage from the four huts, as well as four parking spaces.

The plans have been unanimously backed by councillors on Chediston and Linstead group parish council.