Shepherds hut glamping plans approved for unused farmland

Plans for a small scale glamping site to be created on unused farmland have been given the green light by councillors.

Four shepherd’s huts are to be installed on the land at Rosecroft Farm, in Chediston, despite initial concerns raised by nearby residents about noise pollution and increased traffic.

Members of East Suffolk Council’s north planning committee unanimously approved the plans at a meeting held online on Tuesday, following assurances excessive noise would not be generated from the site.

Applicant Helen Cambridge said: “Our vision is to create a small scale sustainable business offering clients a rural retreat from the hectic pace of life in a peaceful, tranquil setting with abundant wildlife.

“Glamping seemed to be the best type of business as this is how the industry is growing.

“We decided on shepherd’s huts as they have one of the lowest impacts on the land being fully moveable and not requiring earthworks to establish a building base.

“Due to the nature of the experience we want to offer our clients small scale is absolutely key and the huts will not have wifi, TVs or facilities playing music.

“We will be providing bicycles for our guests to use for trips into the local community in an attempt to minimise the use of cars from our clients.”

The huts, which measure 2.4m by 6m, with a height of 2.75m, will be divided into sleeping, living and washing zones and will include a king-size bed, small kitchenette, toilet, sink and shower.

They will also include a small wood burner for heating and will be used throughout the year, excluding the winter months.

The plans also include a single treatment plant for waste water and sewage from the four huts, as well as four parking spaces.

Councillor Craig Rivett said: “It seems a very attractive design and proposition which will be a great addition.

“Positives all around on this one.”

A report prepared for district councillors ahead of the planning meeting stated: “The proposal would not cause an unacceptable loss of amenity to nearby neighbouring properties.”

The plans had previously been unanimously backed by councillors sitting on Chediston and Linstead group parish council.