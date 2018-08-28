Search

How to check if your bin collection dates have changed over Christmas and New Year

PUBLISHED: 13:18 19 December 2018

A Norse refuse lorry in Waveney, pictured earlier this year on a snowy morning. Picture: Norse

A Norse refuse lorry in Waveney, pictured earlier this year on a snowy morning. Picture: Norse

Norse

Bin collection days for people across East Suffolk are likely to change over the festive period.

And residents are being encouraged to check their bin collection day ahead of the festivities next week.

Bin hangers have been distributed to all Waveney and Suffolk Coastal households, providing householders with details about wheeled bin collections between Christmas and New Year.

During the weeks beginning December 24 and December 31, bins may be collected on a different day to the usual schedule.

Customers are advised to check their bin hanger for details of any changes to their collection day.

Alternatively, you can check the collection day online at eastsuffolk.gov.uk/refuse-collection

Customers should also make sure their bin is out by 6am on the day of collection as collection crews may come at different times to normal.

Carol Poulter, Suffolk Coastal’s cabinet member for green environment and Graham Catchpole, Waveney’s cabinet member for operational partnerships, said: “Our partners Suffolk Coastal Norse and Waveney Norse work hard during the Christmas period to ensure that the frequency of collections is retained, despite the Bank Holidays.

“Residents are advised to check their bin hanger for any changes to their usual collections over the festive period and to also ensure the correct waste is placed into each bin.

“Much of the extra waste which households generate at Christmas, such as wrapping paper and Christmas cards, can be easily recycled.”

Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 7 2019.

To check when your bin is due to be emptied at any time of the year or to see which bin is due to be collected, visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/waste

