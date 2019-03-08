Election candidates urged to make pledges over Norfolk countryside

CPRE Norfolk wants election candidates to make pledges over Norfolk's countryside. Pic: Nick Butcher. Nick Butcher

Election candidates need to prove they are prepared to stand up for the Norfolk countryside, according to charity campaigners.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk. Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.

Countryside charity CPRE Norfolk has launched its general election manifesto.

Within its manifesto, the charity urges candidates of all political hues to support the rights of everyone to enjoy a countryside which promotes a healthier economy and happier community.

The document, called 'Our countryside: a manifesto for the next government', calls on parties to commit to better policies that support thriving and empowered communities, make use of land efficiently, and address threats posed by climate change.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk, said: "The beauty of Norfolk's countryside, and that of England's more broadly, is world-famous. It's an essential place for our health and wellbeing, which provides boundless benefits.

"Finding solutions to ensure rural communities can thrive while also tackling the climate emergency goes beyond politics.

"That's why today we call on candidates from all parties ensure they actively promote, enhance and protect the beautiful and unique landscape of Norfolk

"We encourage all members of the community to write to candidates urging them to support our manifesto for the next government."

The CPRE manifesto urges candidates, if elected to support policies that:

- Tackle the climate emergency - reaching net zero emissions by 2045 through changes to farming practices, the balance of the energy supply and by promoting energy efficiency in homes;

- Support a countryside for all - improve access, especially for children and those who do not currently have access, as well as introducing an 'all-in' deposit return scheme for cans and bottles;

- Plan for communities - supporting a well-resourced planning system which empowers communities and promotes development which responds to needs.

- Create thriving rural communities - providing genuinely affordable homes and infrastructure

- Campaign for an offshore main ring - avoiding disruption from offshore windfarm construction through an ORM - where wind farms would join the same connection via a marine cable.