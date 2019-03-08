Search

Advanced search

Election candidates urged to make pledges over Norfolk countryside

PUBLISHED: 13:50 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 13 November 2019

CPRE Norfolk wants election candidates to make pledges over Norfolk's countryside. Pic: Nick Butcher.

CPRE Norfolk wants election candidates to make pledges over Norfolk's countryside. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Nick Butcher

Election candidates need to prove they are prepared to stand up for the Norfolk countryside, according to charity campaigners.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.

Countryside charity CPRE Norfolk has launched its general election manifesto.

Within its manifesto, the charity urges candidates of all political hues to support the rights of everyone to enjoy a countryside which promotes a healthier economy and happier community.

The document, called 'Our countryside: a manifesto for the next government', calls on parties to commit to better policies that support thriving and empowered communities, make use of land efficiently, and address threats posed by climate change.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk, said: "The beauty of Norfolk's countryside, and that of England's more broadly, is world-famous. It's an essential place for our health and wellbeing, which provides boundless benefits.

"Finding solutions to ensure rural communities can thrive while also tackling the climate emergency goes beyond politics.

"That's why today we call on candidates from all parties ensure they actively promote, enhance and protect the beautiful and unique landscape of Norfolk

"We encourage all members of the community to write to candidates urging them to support our manifesto for the next government."

The CPRE manifesto urges candidates, if elected to support policies that:

- Tackle the climate emergency - reaching net zero emissions by 2045 through changes to farming practices, the balance of the energy supply and by promoting energy efficiency in homes;

- Support a countryside for all - improve access, especially for children and those who do not currently have access, as well as introducing an 'all-in' deposit return scheme for cans and bottles;

- Plan for communities - supporting a well-resourced planning system which empowers communities and promotes development which responds to needs.

- Create thriving rural communities - providing genuinely affordable homes and infrastructure

- Campaign for an offshore main ring - avoiding disruption from offshore windfarm construction through an ORM - where wind farms would join the same connection via a marine cable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Body of man found in high street property

The body was found at a property in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found in high street property

The body was found at a property in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families often go to Diss Mere to feed the ducks. Picture: Archant

Cycling shop shuts as business moves to Norwich

Pedal Revolution has closed in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Three Ibiza-style parties planned at seafront hotel for next summer

Ibiza Brunch will be hosting three summer parties at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston next summer. Picture: Ibiza Brunch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists