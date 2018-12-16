Changes to Norwich outer ring road mooted in £650,000 bid to combat congestion

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

A £650,000 congestion-busting scheme could bring a string of changes to Norwich’s outer ring road, as highways chiefs look to stamp out long queues.

Changes to traffic lights, new pedestrian crossings and parking restrictions could all be introduced on a stretch of the ring road to keep vehicles moving.

City and county councillors will this week be asked to agree to consult on changes to the outer ring road between South Park Avenue and A11 Newmarket Road.

Council bosses believe changes there can prevent congestion further along the ring road, at the roundabout where Newmarket Road and Daniels Road meet.

They say congestion in the Colman Road and Mile End Road area is causing traffic to stretch back as far as the A11 roundabout.

If the scheme goes ahead, it would see alterations to the traffic light controlled junction at South Park Avenue, new pedestrian refuges near Highland Road and Unthank Road and existing pedestrian crossings near Mornington Road and Waldeck Road replaced with a staggered pedestrian crossing.

New double yellow lines would be put in place in Colman Road and in Unthank Road, with a number of parking bays.

Council officers want to “rebalance” the timings of the traffic lights on Mile End Road and Colman Road to “favour” traffic on the outer ring road.

They say that staggering the pedestrian crossings, which would mean pedestrians have to cross in two movements, would help keep traffic flowing.

And they say the double yellow lines will stop people parking on the ring road, which will stop lanes being obstructed.

Officers say that traffic modelling shows the proposals will cut journey times on the outer ring road throughout the day and say peak hour delays for traffic on the ring road will be “almost eradicated”.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich said: “The proposals are designed to reduce congestion on this busy stretch of the network and are being put forward after extensive traffic modelling.

“If approved for consultation, we’ll be seeking views from as many people as possible who use the area to help inform the final plans.”

The council is also hoping a successful bid for Transforming Cities money will enable future changes in Newmarket Road.