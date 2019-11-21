Video

Chancellor Sajid Javid's 'key message' for voters in Norfolk

Sajid Javid met business owners and staff at the Norfolk Cleaning Group. Sajid and Duncan Baker. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

"Any vote other than for the Conservatives in Norfolk" lets in Jeremy Corbyn.

That was the message from Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid on a visit to businesses in North Walsham.

He was in town on Thursday, November 21 to support North Norfolk's Conservative parliamentary candidate, Duncan Baker's General Election campaign, and to focus on business and the local economy.

His key message to voters across the county was to vote for the Tories, get Brexit done, and stop the Labour leader taking the keys to 10 Downing Street.

He said: "This is a critical constituency for us. We are going to work hard for every vote. We've got a very powerful message. Parliament has been paralysed for the last year.

"The alternative to the Conservatives, if you don't vote for Boris Johnson, is that you wake up to the nightmare on Friday, December 13 of Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

Mr Baker, hoping to succeed Sir Norman Lamb as North Norfolk's next MP, said he was receiving encouraging feedback on the doorstep.

And he generously added that voters wanted someone like Sir Norman and his "kind and empathetic" way.

While Brexit was the number one priority, Mr Baker added: "Once that is delivered then we can focus on other important issues.

"This is a massive seat, a key swing seat, and one we feel we can win. Voters want someone who cares and is passionate about the area."

On his trip to the north Norfolk town, Mr Javid visited Norfolk Cleaning Group in Stanford Tuck Road to celebrate a company that has been in business for 11 years, and employs about 100 people at the height of summer. Mr Javid cut a ribbon to open a new office at the building.

He later visited East Coast Plastics in Laundry Loke, and heard about its commitment to environmentally-friendly production methods.

The North Norfolk candidates are: Liberal Democrats: Karen Ward, Conservative: Duncan Baker, Labour: Emma Corlett and Brexit Party: Harry Gywnne.