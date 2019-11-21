Search

Advanced search

Video

Chancellor Sajid Javid's 'key message' for voters in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:46 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 21 November 2019

Sajid Javid met business owners and staff at the Norfolk Cleaning Group. Sajid and Duncan Baker. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Sajid Javid met business owners and staff at the Norfolk Cleaning Group. Sajid and Duncan Baker. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

"Any vote other than for the Conservatives in Norfolk" lets in Jeremy Corbyn.

Sajid Javid met business owners and staff at the Norfolk Cleaning Group. He cut a ribbon to open a new office there. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANSajid Javid met business owners and staff at the Norfolk Cleaning Group. He cut a ribbon to open a new office there. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

That was the message from Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid on a visit to businesses in North Walsham.

He was in town on Thursday, November 21 to support North Norfolk's Conservative parliamentary candidate, Duncan Baker's General Election campaign, and to focus on business and the local economy.

His key message to voters across the county was to vote for the Tories, get Brexit done, and stop the Labour leader taking the keys to 10 Downing Street.

He said: "This is a critical constituency for us. We are going to work hard for every vote. We've got a very powerful message. Parliament has been paralysed for the last year.

"The alternative to the Conservatives, if you don't vote for Boris Johnson, is that you wake up to the nightmare on Friday, December 13 of Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

"Any vote other than for the Conservatives in Norfolk, is a vote for Jeremy Corbyn, and the chaos of two referendums and an economic crisis."

Mr Baker, hoping to succeed Sir Norman Lamb as North Norfolk's next MP, said he was receiving encouraging feedback on the doorstep.

And he generously added that voters wanted someone like Sir Norman and his "kind and empathetic" way.

While Brexit was the number one priority, Mr Baker added: "Once that is delivered then we can focus on other important issues.

"This is a massive seat, a key swing seat, and one we feel we can win. Voters want someone who cares and is passionate about the area."

On his trip to the north Norfolk town, Mr Javid visited Norfolk Cleaning Group in Stanford Tuck Road to celebrate a company that has been in business for 11 years, and employs about 100 people at the height of summer. Mr Javid cut a ribbon to open a new office at the building.

He later visited East Coast Plastics in Laundry Loke, and heard about its commitment to environmentally-friendly production methods.

The North Norfolk candidates are: Liberal Democrats: Karen Ward, Conservative: Duncan Baker, Labour: Emma Corlett and Brexit Party: Harry Gywnne.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists