Chancellor makes pledge after MP calls for dualling of A47

PUBLISHED: 13:10 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 08 January 2020

The A47 at Honingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The A47 at Honingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk will benefit from the government's infrastructure revolution, the chancellor of the exchequer pledged, after a county MPs urged him to ensure the A47 is dualled.

James Wild, who voters picked to replace Sir Henry Bellingham as North West Norfolk MP in last month's general election, asked a question of chancellor Sajid Javid in Parliament.

Conservative Mr Wild, who was joined by Mr Javid during the campaign trail in King's Lynn, asked: "When my right honourable friend the chancellor joined me in King's Lynn during the election campaign he heard from Merxin, an innovative medical company, about how our infrastructure revolution could benefit west Norfolk.

"So will he work with me, ahead of the budget, to ensure dualling the A47 and half hourly rail service are part of that investment?"

Mr Javid replied he would work with Mr Wild and said: "I was incredibly impressed by Merxin and it was also a reminder the difference of having the right infrastructure in west Norfolk and how it can attract even more local business success.

"We will have an infrastructure revolution, it will benefit Norfolk and it will transform the local economy."

You may also want to watch:

The EDP, along with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Chamber of Commerce led the Just Dual It! campaign, calling for the government to provide money to dual the full route of the A47.

The government announced in 2014 that £300m would be spent on six sections of the road, including dualling some sections.

Chancellor Sajid Javid. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA WireChancellor Sajid Javid. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

However, new Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew has written to ministers seeking a change to the design of junctions on the section between East Tuddenham and Easton.

He said: "Dualling the A47 is long overdue, but it needs to be sympathetic to the communities on the route."

He said he had visited constituents in Honingham who were worried and said: "I have now written to the minister for a meeting to ask for changes to junction designs."

The scheme proposes a new dual carriageway to the south and north of the existing road.

Conservative North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvrayConservative North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

New junctions would be a roundabout at Berry's Lane and Wood Lane, with a second roundabout at Blind Lane and Taverham Road. The Easton roundabout would be removed.

