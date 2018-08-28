Chance to quiz leader of Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry Archant

People will be able to quiz Norfolk County Council’s leader on key issues at the first of a series of events where he will outline his vision for the county.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader at County Hall, will be joined by senior council officers and fellow councillors for the event at the Wroxham Hotel in Hoveton from 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 13.

Mr Proctor said: “Norfolk is a great place to live and work and, like other authorities across the country, there are some significant challenges ahead of us.

“We want to hear what people think about how we can deal with them and help to care for our county.

“Demand for care services is growing. Central government funding is due to end. This means we must aim to deliver services to those who need them the most and become more commercial ourselves.”

People are urged to register in advance here.