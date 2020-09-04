Long queues as recycling centre waste amnesty means people can get rid of paint and weedkiller

Long queues have built up as a hazardous waste amnesty at seven Norfolk recycling centres began.

Long queues have built up on the first day of an amnesty which allows people to drop off hazardous waste at some of Norfolk’s recycling centres.

Visitors to seven participating recycling centres will be able to drop off items including wood preservatives, insecticides, weed killers, paint, thinners, varnishes and special cleaning products in the weeks ahead.

But, today (Friday, September 4) -on the first day of the amnesty at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, off the B1150 at Little Hautbois, near Coltishall, the queues have prompted Norfolk County Council to urge people to consider heading there another day.

The council said: “Today’s hazardous waste event at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre is very busy, with long queues as we try to keep social distancing measures for everyone’s safety. “Please bear with us as we try to keep everyone moving.

“If you were planning to go, please consider visiting on the weekend, to help us keep queues down, and avoid peak times. The centre will be open until 5pm, so consider visiting later on in the day.”

The council added that small amounts of paint can be dried out and put in kerbside bins.

Norfolk County Council regularly holds the amnesties, accepting waste at recycling centres which cannot usually be left there because it needs to be dealt with by specialist waste disposal contractors.

It is recommended that people use suitable waste containers for disposal. As with all visits to recycling centres, people are required to practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These are the dates, times and locations of the hazardous household waste events:

Mayton Wood: September 4, 5 and 6 from 9am to 5pm.

King’s Lynn: September 11, 12 and 13 from 9am to 5pm.

Thetford: September 18, 19 and 20 from 9am to 5pm.

Ketteringham: September 25, 26 and 27 from 9am to 5pm.

Dereham: October 2, 3 and 4 from 9am to 4pm.

Hempton: October 9, 10 and 11 from 9am to 4pm.

Caister: October 16, 17 and 18 from 9am to 4pm.