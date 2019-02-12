Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council needs to spend nearly £300,000 on replacement railings for cemetery

PUBLISHED: 16:36 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 04 March 2019

Norwich City Council needs to spend more than £240,000 to replace the railings around Earlham Cemetery. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City Council needs to spend more than £240,000 to replace the railings around Earlham Cemetery. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Cash-strapped Norwich City Council will have to spend nearly £300,000 to replace historic railings surrounding the city’s main cemetery.

Earlham Cemetery. Pic: Google Maps.Earlham Cemetery. Pic: Google Maps.

The council set its budget last week, including a 2.99pc increase in its share of the council tax, which councillors said would help protect services from cuts.

But the City Hall budget also included setting aside £142,000 in each of the years 2020/21 and 2021/22 to replace the railings around Earlham Cemetery, which the city council owns.

And a further £28,000 will also be needed to replace damaged ornamental gates around the Victorian Grade II-listed cemetery.

A spokeswoman for the council, said: “The fence around Earlham cemetery, which is over 80 acres, has needed replacing for some time and will be replaced like for like with cast iron.

Paul Kendrick, Labour's cabinet member for resources on Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.Paul Kendrick, Labour's cabinet member for resources on Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.

“In the past we have replaced the fence in sections.

“However there is some deterioration on a number of fences around the site which needs to be resolved as quickly as possible so the use of capital funds is required.”

Paul Kendrick, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for resources, said it was frustrating that, at a time of government cuts in funding to local councils, the authority was having to spend the cash.

But he said: “These are costs we have to endure.”

Earlham Cemetery in Norwich. Pic: Dan GrimmerEarlham Cemetery in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Earlham Cemetery was originally laid out by the city surveyor EE Benest, starting in 1856.

Initially 30 acres in size, it was extended over the years, to take in an area which stretches from Dereham Road, along Bowthorpe Road to the other side of Farrow Road.

The cemetery was given a grade II listing by English Heritage in 2001.

In November last year, a listed Victorian gatepost at the cemetery was reduced to rubble after a bin lorry crashed into it.

The accident happened at the Bowthorpe Road entrance wall of the cemetery, when the gatepost was hit by a Viridor commercial waste lorry as it was leaving the site.

However, the £28,000 earmarked to be spent in 2020/21 is not to repair that gate, but to carry out work on other gates at the cemetery.

Meanwhile, almost £170,000 also needs to be spent to replace the boilers at Norwich’s Riverside Leisure Centre.

A recent survey of the boilers at the Wherry Road centre, managed by Places for People on behalf of Norwich City Council, identified they were nearing the end of their operational life.

Councillors agreed to increase the budget by £156,000, so both the boilers can be replaced this month.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Ex-Canaries’ chief touted with Celtic job

Former Norwich City and current Preston chief Alex Neil is being touted with the Celtic job Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists