'It will change your life' - couple who fostered 14 children among those celebrated at awards

Sara Tough, Roni, Kevin and Andrew Proctor. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

Almost 50 foster carers from across Norfolk, who have racked up a collective 574 years of fostering experience, were recognised at a celebration event.

Among them was a carer who has supported children and young people for 40 years and a couple who have cared for 14 children over the past six years.

The Norfolk County Council event was held at Lynford Hall in Mundford, with more than 100 children from Norfolk joining their carers at the celebration.

All of those who received awards - dubbed the Foscars - have been fostering for the county council for at least five years.

Among them were Roni and Kevin (their surname is withheld for child protection reasons) who have been fostering since 2013 and, during that time, have cared for 14 children.

Roni is an ambassador for the council's fostering service and helps to recruit more carers.

She said: “I can honestly say, that, although I have done many other things, including nursing and being in the RAF, fostering is the most rewarding thing that I have ever experienced.

“I feel very passionate about what we do and would recommend fostering to anybody that is thinking of it.

“It will change your life in ways you can't imagine and be the most fulfilling thing that I believe you can do.”

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said the event was the chance to recognise and to thank foster carers for their “tremendous work”.

He said: “Foster carers provide the compassion and support that it is so vital to children in our care and the role they play in changing and improving children's lives is invaluable.

“The difference our carers make cannot be overstated - their contribution gives children who have had a difficult start in life, the home and the love that can make such a difference.

“The children have been through so much, and you get to watch them blossom and come to life - that is a great thing.”

Foster care involves caring for children aged up to 18 in people's own homes, providing a stable and secure family environment either in the short or long-term, with an allowance paid by Norfolk Fostering Service.

• People interested in becoming a foster carer can call Norfolk County Council on 01603 306649.