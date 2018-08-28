Search

Carrow Road car park could host drive-in movies, it has been revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:28 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 06 November 2018

A previous drive-in cinema at a supermarket in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

A previous drive-in cinema at a supermarket in Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

Special events could see Norwich City Football Club’s car park transformed into an American-style drive-in cinema, it has been revealed.

Carrow Road stadium in Norwich. Picture: Keith WhitmoreCarrow Road stadium in Norwich. Picture: Keith Whitmore

As the club looked to alter its premises licence with Norwich City Council, it emerged the opportunity is there for the club to host drive-in movie events, similar to those most familiarly seen across the pond.

Stuart Cox, director of catering at Carrow Road, told members of the city council’s licensing sub-committee this was an option the club had.

He said: “We have been approached in the last year by a company who puts on drive-in movie events.

“The idea is that a large cinema screen would be brought in, which cars can park in front of and tune their radio into the audio.”

The possible events were given as an example of the type of commercial offerings the club could put on were the licence variation granted.

The club had applied to the council for permission to place marquees and stalls outside of the ground on occasions that live music was held at the stadium, as will be seen when Take That return in May.

The application would limit these occasions to three large concerts a year, with the opportunity to use the car park for other types of events on six other days of the year.

Bruce Faulker of Rogers and Norton solicitors, who was representing the club at the meeting, told members the changes would allow the club to recreate the set up of Gary Barlow and company’s previous visit to Carrow Road without the need for a temporary events notice.

The previous concert saw the club place a drinks marquee on the car park behind the South Stand with a selection of food venders alongside it.

Five neighbours pitched objections to the proposals, however, members of the committee were satisfied the club had addressed these in conditions put forward.

David Lowens, the city council’s solicitor, said: “The councillors have taken account of application and objections and their view is it was put forward by a professional and sensible organisation and due to the limited cases and hours the variation has been granted.”

