City bridge to close for 'urgent repairs' for third time in 13 months

Carrow Bridge in Norwich, which is requiring repairs for the third time in just over a year Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A £20,000 project to fix a city bridge in need of "urgent repair" could see the closure of Carrow Road on the night of a Norwich City match.

While carrying out a routine inspection on Carrow Bridge, Norfolk County Council discovered that its timber decking road surface is in urgent need of repair.

With the Premier League season under way, the works have been scheduled to be spread across the weekend of September 6 to 8 - while the league takes an international break.

However, should weather conditions mean the works cannot be done that weekend, they will be carried over to the following one - when the Canaries entertain Manchester City.

But with the works scheduled to be carried out overnight, a County Hall spokesman moved to reassure supporters the football will not be an issue.

The planned works will be carried out overnight, between 7pm and 6am on each date, starting on Friday, September 6 and completing on the morning of Monday, September 9.

However, should it need to be done the following weekend, the works on Saturday, September 14 would not begin until 10pm, to allow football traffic to clear, with City's clash with the champions being a late kick-off.

It will be the third time in just over a year that repairs have been done to the bridge.

In July 2018, the county council spent £18,000 on a weekend of work to the bridge, before doing the same in September of that year.

It will mean that since the beginning of July 2018, around £45,000 has been spent on fixing the bridge's timber decking.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Routine inspection of the Carrow Road lifting bridge in Norwich has identified a number of defects in the timber decking road surface which are in need of urgent repair.

"The road will need to be closed to all vehicles while the work is carried out and will need to remain closed for a time once the repairs have been completed to allow for the surface to dry and set before vehicles can use the road."

However, while the bridge and a section of Carrow Road will be closed to traffic, pedestrian access will be maintained.