Caroline Lucas to visit Norwich in Green Party European elections bid

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas will be in Norwich on Monday to officially launch the party's campaign for the European elections.

At the last European Elections in 2014, the Greens came within 1pc of getting their first MEP for the region.

Ms Lucas, who was an MEP before taking her seat in Westminster, has campaigned for a People's Vote and recently called Brexit "an unforgivable act of inter-generational betrayal".

The visit in Norwich will be used to outline the party's Remain position and the urgent need to address climate breakdown across the world.

It comes less than two weeks after the party recorded its most successful ever local elections in the region when it increased its councillor numbers in every county in the east, taking it to a total of 56 seats.

Dr Catherine Rowett, the party's lead candidate in the region, said: "I am delighted to welcome Caroline to Norwich. She has been such an inspiration for all those of us who feel that we are stronger working alongside our European neighbours, especially when it comes to the big issues of the day, particularly addressing the climate emergency and reinventing the economy to provide a fairer greener future for all. This is a critical moment when we must act boldly for the sake of our children and grandchildren."