Rise in Norwich dementia cases prompts £2.7m revamp and reopening of shut care home

Steve Brock, construction director of Pentaco Limited, NorseCare managing director Karen Knight and Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor at the topping out ceremont at the Mountfield care home. Pic: NorseCare. NorseCare

A care home which was shut three years ago is being revamped and reopened at a cost of £2.7m, because of the need to provide extra beds for the growing number of people with dementia.

Flashback to when the home was open. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Flashback to when the home was open. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Research by the University of East Anglia suggests the number of people in Norwich living with dementia will rise by 18pc within five years - to more than 3,100.

And that has prompted NorseCare, an arms-length company of Norfolk County Council, to revamp, refurbish and extend a care home it shut in 2016.

Mountfield, in Millcroft, to the north of the city. was one of four care homes which closed when a new £19m care village opened at Bowthorpe.

That care village has an 80-bed specialist dementia care home run by NorseCare and a 92-apartment housing with care scheme run by Saffron Housing Trust.

A visualisation of how Mountfield could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare. A visualisation of how Mountfield could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare.

Residents in Mountfield were moved out to be re-homed there.

But NorseCare decided to reopen it as a 46-bed care home because demand for specialist dementia places is so high.

An extension at the revamped home, built by Pentaco Construction Ltd, has just been made water-tight.

That was marked with a traditional 'topping out ceremony', with beer poured on the roof.

Karen Knight, managing director of NorseCare, said: "Approximately one in 53 people in Norfolk has a diagnosed or undiagnosed dementia and UEA research figures suggest that the number of people in Norwich living with dementia will rise by 18pc by 2024 to over 3,100 people.

"The progress on the home is looking really good and we're excited to start work on the rest of the building, which will create a beautiful, new home for people to move into, where they will receive the highest possible standard of care."

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, who attended the ceremony, said: "Mountfield will be another excellent addition of residential care services provided by Norfolk County Council's residential care company. I look forward to seeing the home when it is open."

Of the other care homes which were closed, Heathfield in Cannell Green and Somerley House, in Somerleyton Gardens were turned into homes for students, while permission was granted for Philadelphia House, in Penn Grove, to be turned into flats.