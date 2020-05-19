Search

Advanced search

Care home coronavirus risks not tackled quickly enough, says care boss

PUBLISHED: 12:54 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 19 May 2020

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council adult social care director and president of the Association of Directors of Social Services, giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Select Committee on coronavirus Pic: PA Wire

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council adult social care director and president of the Association of Directors of Social Services, giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Select Committee on coronavirus Pic: PA Wire

Norfolk’s adult social care boss has told the government the UK did not act quickly enough to recognise the risk to care homes of people with coronavirus going back to them after being treated in hospital.

Giving evidence to the government’s health and social care committee, Norfolk County Council’s adult social care director James Bullion reiterated his concerns that testing of staff in care homes is still not widespread.

Mr Bullion, who is president of ADASS, the national organisation for directors of adult social services, said more needed to be done to get care workers who visit people in their own homes tested, labelling the current government commitment to that as “inadequate”.

Mr Bullion said: “I think there’s a huge part for testing to play in reassuring both staff and people in receipt of care actually that the person coming into your home has had a recent test and has had a result that says that they’re negative.

“And there isn’t widespread testing. It is growing, but the care workforce is 1.6m in this country, so we are nowhere near the level of testing that’s required.”

Mr Bullion also referred to a survey which suggested there is about a 10pc incidence of people switching off their personal care - either home care or personal assistance - whilst they protect themselves.

“There is a kind of mirror here that’s potentially going on in home care, which is the mirror of the deaths in care homes may be being caused by people taking action to protect themselves from infection but not necessarily taking care of their health and their wellbeing in the intervening period.”

It comes amid concerns agency staff working in more than one home had been inadvertently spreading the disease.

Mr Bullion said that, in Norfolk, some of the £12m the county council received from a £600m government infection fund pot is being use to “tie” agency workers to specific homes, to prevent the spread.

But he said the fact temporary staff had been working in numerous homes was due to a lack of a proper national solution to the social care issue.

He said: “We have been sleep walking without a work force strategy for adult social care for three to five years.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24