Park homes extension plan refused

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 December 2018

Mobile homes at The Beeches park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Bill Darnell/Archant library.

The proposal to install two new residential homes at the Beeches Park in Victoria Road, Oulton Broad was submitted to Waveney District Council by General Estates Co. Ltd last month (November).

As well as the park homes, it was proposed to create new vehicular access from the main car park and three new parking spaces at The Beeches, which already features 70 properties.

But the proposed extension was refused by the council this week.

Citing the conditions and reason for refusal, the council’s decision notice states: “Insufficient details have been provided with the application to ensure that the proposal would not result in an overbearing impact to neighbouring residents.”

With the development falling within “the 13km protection zone of European Designated Sites,” the council added: “the applicant has failed to submit relevant information in relation to potential disturbance caused by additional visitors.”

The case officer’s report concluded: “Given the concerns around amenity it is considered that insufficient information has been provided in order to ensure that no adverse amenity impact occurs to neighbouring residents.

“It is also deemed that it would not be appropriate to conditionally approve the application due to the above points and concerns in regards to the potential for the proposal to appear cramped within the site.”











