Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Campaigners hope Anglia Square call-in will lead to improved scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:10 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 22 March 2019

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Campaigners against the £271m revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square have said they hope the government’s decision to intervene could lead to a more acceptable scheme coming forward.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Bill SmithThe Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Bill Smith

A planning inquiry into Norwich City Council’s decision to grant permission to developers Weston Homes for the redevelopment of the shopping complex has been triggered after communities secretary James Brokenshire ‘called-in’ the matter.

That will see public hearings in Norwich, which will help an inspector make a recommendation on whether the scheme should be allowed to go ahead or not. The final decision will rest with the communities secretary.

The city council and developers said they were disappointed at the call-in. Weston Homes said there would be “a period of reflection and consultation”.

The call-in was triggered by Historic England, but other objectors included the Norwich Society, the St Augustine’s Community Together Residents’ Association, the Cathedral Magdalen and St Augustine’s Forum and the Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral.

Stuart McLaren. Photo: Bill SmithStuart McLaren. Photo: Bill Smith

Concerns raised included the impact of the development, with its 20-storey tower, on the character of Norwich.

Officers at City Hall had said it would cause harm, but that was outweighed by economic benefits.

The Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said: “We are pleased this is being re-examined and we hope Anglia Square might be developed in a way which is good for the area and for the whole of Norwich.”

Stuart McLaren, from the St Augustine’s Community Together Residents’ Association, said: “I’m hoping the inspector will come to a decision that it is not sustainable and the developers will come back with a new plan.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire. Pic: Vieira/PA WireCommunities secretary James Brokenshire. Pic: Vieira/PA Wire

“There is a kind of attitude that we’re against development and just want things to stay as they are, but that’s not the case.

“The vast majority of us understand Anglia Square is past its sell by date and want development, but without losing what is good about the area - the diversity and sense of community.”

And former Norwich North Labour MP Ian Gibson, who had objected to the scheme, said: “It gives the public a real opportunity to play the major role in determining what’s needed in this part of Norwich.”

The plans would see the shopping centre and neighbouring Sovereign House demolished.

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston HomesPlans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The buildings would be replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel, the tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

It had been approved by seven votes to five by members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee in December last year.

But the proposal had been controversial. The city council received 939 comments on the original proposals and the revised plans - which included the tower’s height being cut from 25 storeys to 20 storeys.

Of those who submitted comments during the planning process, 767 objected to the plans and 120 supported them.

There was also anger that, of the homes, only 120 would be affordable. That is below the council’s target, but the developers said more would render the scheme unviable.

The applicants had also said the scheme would be rendered unviable if they were charged an estimated £8.8m community infrastructure levy - money developers contribute to a cash pot for infrastructure, such as roads and schools.

Norwich City Council agreed last November to bring in a policy allowing an exemption to that levy, although An exemption decision specifically would have to be made by the authority’s planning committee.

The council had secured more than £12.2m from the government to help get the site unlocked - to help pay for demolition.

However, the city council has warned the call-in means it is now “very unlikely” Norwich will be able to benefit from that money.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man to face trial after person died falling from back of a vehicle

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

MasterChef finalist opening Italian restaurant in Norwich

Spiced ricotta tortelloni Credit: Benoli

New look pub re-opens after £140,000 makeover

The Albion pub in Cromer has re-opened after a makeover. Steve and Zena Pye with mayor David Pritchard. Pictures: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists