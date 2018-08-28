Campaigners for People’s Vote on Brexit to take to streets in Norfolk

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Campaigners who want a People’s Vote over Brexit will be out on the streets of Norwich and Sheringham today (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The National Day, involving thousands of people across the country, is being organised by supporters of the People’s Vote Campaign, just before MPs consider what to do next about Brexit.

Events are taking place all over the country, with thousands of activists and supporters involved.

Stephen McNair from campaign group Norfolk for Europe, said: “Whichever way you voted, more than two and a half years ago, nobody voted for a deal that makes us poorer and leaves us with less control.

“It’s now clear that what was promised in the referendum simply can’t be delivered.

“Brexit will mean negotiations go on forever, as successive governments try to make sense of what makes no sense at all.

“And whatever form Brexit takes, it will leave us in a much worse position than the deal we already have as part of the European Union.

“That’s why the final decision must now be handed back to the people - because only they can sort this mess out.”

The protests will be at Hay Hill in Norwich and near Sheringham Railway Station from 10am.

The Sky television cameras were in Norfolk earlier this week gauging the mood over Brexit.

Sky presenter Sophy Ridge posted a picture of herself outside The King’s Arms pub on Middle Street in Watton

with the caption: “Can you work out where we went filming for @RidgeOnSunday this week?”

In her Metro newspaper column, Ms Ridge acknowledged she has been in the town of Watton this week.

She said: “Someone there said to me Norfolk is the county that parliament forgot and Watton is the town that Norfolk forgot.

“As we get bogged down in amendments and political procedure, it’s worth remembering why some people voted for Brexit... a desire for change.”

Amendments to the government’s Brexit motion will be debated in the Commons next Tuesday,

Labour has tabled a Commons amendment, which calls for MPs to be given a vote on the option of holding a new EU referendum.

However, if the Commons Speaker John Bercow selects the amendment for consideration when MPs vote on the Government motion next Tuesday, it is not clear if the Labour leadership would actively back a new Brexit poll.

MORE: How would a no-deal Brexit affect people in Norfolk?