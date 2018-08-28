Search

Advanced search

Campaign group issues ‘very clear’ message to county council

PUBLISHED: 13:41 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:41 21 November 2018

�Hands off our archives!� That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft. Pictures: SORO

�Hands off our archives!� That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft. Pictures: SORO

Copyright 2009

“Hands off our archives!”

The town�s library is ringed with paper hands � with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: �Hands off our archives!� Pictures: SOROThe town�s library is ringed with paper hands � with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: �Hands off our archives!� Pictures: SORO

That was the message being sent to Suffolk County Council (SCC) by members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) campaign group in Lowestoft.

The group – which was set up in an attempt to stop the closure of the Lowestoft Record Office that was announced earlier this year – is campaigning to prevent the county council from transferring archives to the £20m heritage centre in Ipswich called The Hold.

The town’s library is ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!” Pictures: SOROThe town’s library is ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!” Pictures: SORO

And on Saturday, afternoon shoppers looked on as the town’s library was ringed with paper hands – with colourful characters, some dressed as pirates, encircling the building with a very clear message for the county council: “Hands off our archives!”

The ‘hands off’ campaign was the final day of public engagement events held by the SORO group to promote their own independent public consultation document on the future of Lowestoft Record Office, which has been running parallel with the council’s.

Carole Byatt said: “We could have started a whole new petition, as people are still very angry that SCC are removing the archives and putting the staff out of work.”

Group chairman Bob Collis added: “The costumes might be light-hearted but the message to SCC from SORO and the people of Waveney is very clear.

“If the removal of our local archives to Ipswich goes ahead, no one in this area is ever going to entrust you or the Suffolk Record Office Management team with any archival material again.”

The SCC scrutiny meeting takes place at Riverside next Thursday, November 29.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Video Norwich police operation will create ‘ring of steel’ around city

In pursuit of a vehicle through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless man caught drink-driving in his temporary home - a Jaguar X-type

Charles Dunnett was caught drink-driving in a Jaguar X-type. Photo: Archive

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Thug armed with tyre brace dragged disabled show jumper from her wheelchair

Kyle Fenton arriving at Kings Lynn Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing PHOTO: Archant

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast