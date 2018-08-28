Poll

Campaigners call for Norwich City Council to back Brexit People’s Vote

Campaigners who want the public to be given the final vote on a Brexit deal are calling for Norwich City Council to endorse the campaign for a People’s Vote.

The Liberal Democrats and Greens at City Hall have tabled a motion at Tuesday night’s full council meeting for the authority to back the campaign.

And the motion, tabled by Lib Dem group leader James Wright and Green councillor David Raby, asks group leaders to write to the city’s two MPs.

They want to “express this council’s strong desire for a popular vote on the final deal, including the option to maintain full EU membership”.

More than 70 people have signed an open letter urging their representatives to “stand firm against the terrible Brexit deal the government is negotiating and to support a People’s Vote.”

Norwich was the only part of Norfolk which voted remain in the EU referendum.

In September, the three-strong Liberal Democrat group walked out of a City Hall meeting after their motion, calling for city council to endorse the People’s Vote campaign was adjourned.

Mr Wright had urged councillors to back the campaign group and for the group leaders to write to MPs expressing the council’s “strong desire” for a vote on the final deal.

But Labour leader Alan Waters said the motion was “premature”.

He tabled a motion to adjourn the debate, carried by 26 votes to seven, which prompted the Lib Dem walk-out.

Mr Wright said at the time that it was the second time Labour had deferred a Lib Dem motion on Brexit which called for a vote on the final deal, having also done so in June.

In October, Norwich City Council joint majority shareholder Delia Smith, headed to London to take part in the People’s Vote March for the Future, saying political leaders had made a “dog’s dinner” out of Brexit.

Prime minister Theresa May faces an uphill battle to get enough MPs to back her Brexit deal.

Norfolk South MP Clive Lewis recently said a general election was needed, so a Labour government could negotiate a better deal.

Norfolk for Europe, which is campaigning to give people a say on the final Brexit deal, recently held meetings in Norwich and King’s Lynn.