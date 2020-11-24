Calls for blanket 20mph speed limit across city limits backed by council

A blanket 20mph speed limit for the majority of the city’s roads has moved a step closer.

Already, every road inside the inner ring road has the reduced speed limit, however, calls to extend this to more roads came before Norwich City Council on Tuesday.

A motion tabled by Green Party councillor Ben Price was due for debate ahead of the meeting, calling for the council to lobby Norfolk County Council to apply it to the majority of roads inside the outer ring road as well.

However, after a compromise was met between the Labour and Green groups, the council instead agreed to back calls for this to go even further - with a blanket limit now proposed for the majority of roads across the whole of the Norwich district.

Mr Price said: “I am delighted that we’re one step closer to safer 20mph speed limits in Norwich. The Green Party is leading on better air quality, combatting climate change, and people friendly streets.”