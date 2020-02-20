Search

Advanced search

Councillor calls on council to resign following meeting chaos

PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 February 2020

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

Archant/Breckland Council

A councillor who "categorically denies" bullying accusations has said she will resign if the rest of the council does the same.

More than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: ArchantMore than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant

Taila Taylor's position on Attleborough Town Council was at the centre of chaotic scenes on Monday (February 17) evening, which saw police step in as more than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting.

Eight members had signed a motion calling for Ms Taylor and deputy mayor Edward Tyrer to be ousted after allegations of threats towards council staff were raised.

Taila Taylor Taila Taylor "categorically denies" allegations of bullying made her against her and fellow Attleborough town councillor, Ed Tyrer. Picture: Breckland Council

As members of the public remained steadfast in their defiance, a second proposal to adjourn the meeting was approved unanimously.

With the town council branded a "laughing stock", county councillor Rhodri Oliver and district councillor Tristan Ashby launched a petition calling for it to be dissolved.

Sign left by protestors at Attleborough Town Council meeting, in which public were denied access. Photo: SubmittedSign left by protestors at Attleborough Town Council meeting, in which public were denied access. Photo: Submitted

They claimed the council "no longer serves the people of Attleborough", adding that the "discord and mismanagement" can only be solved by all 15 councillors resigning and standing for re-election.

You may also want to watch:

And now Ms Taylor and Mr Tyrer, two of only six members to be elected by the public, have both said the council must go back to square one.

"I fully support the petition and I would resign from the council if the other 14 councillors resign as well," said Ms Taylor.

Rhodri Oliver, Norfolk county councillor for Attleborough, started a petition for Attleborough Town Council to dissolve. Picture: Breckland Council Rhodri Oliver, Norfolk county councillor for Attleborough, started a petition for Attleborough Town Council to dissolve. Picture: Breckland Council

"If that is what the residents are calling for and what will give them a sense of democracy being done, then my personal opinion is that it is the right course of action.

"As a councillor you have a duty to act in the best interests of the residents and, if resigning is what they are calling for, that is what we should be doing."

Police were forced to step in after protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: ArchantPolice were forced to step in after protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant

Mr Tyrer, who has thus far chosen to refrain from commenting on the allegations against him, added: "Things have gone too far, now.

"The only way forward I can see to repair the damage is to disband the council and hold elections."

More than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: ArchantMore than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting of Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant

Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch, who stormed out of Monday's meeting to chants of "out" from angry onlookers, declined to comment on the petition or suggestions the council should resign.

Mr Crouch has himself been the subject of criticism, with around 200 filing people filing letters calling for his own resignation.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How a difficult situation was well handled to ensure the Valentine’s 10K went ahead

Action from the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping Farke out of the clutches of Champions League clubs is the next task for City

Daniel Farke on his first day in the job at Norwich City in 2017 alongside sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Denise Bradley/Archant

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Car belonging to missing man discovered in search as police fears grow

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24