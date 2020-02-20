Councillor calls on council to resign following meeting chaos

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council Archant/Breckland Council

A councillor who "categorically denies" bullying accusations has said she will resign if the rest of the council does the same.

Taila Taylor's position on Attleborough Town Council was at the centre of chaotic scenes on Monday (February 17) evening, which saw police step in as more than 50 protestors refused to leave a private meeting.

Eight members had signed a motion calling for Ms Taylor and deputy mayor Edward Tyrer to be ousted after allegations of threats towards council staff were raised.

As members of the public remained steadfast in their defiance, a second proposal to adjourn the meeting was approved unanimously.

With the town council branded a "laughing stock", county councillor Rhodri Oliver and district councillor Tristan Ashby launched a petition calling for it to be dissolved.

They claimed the council "no longer serves the people of Attleborough", adding that the "discord and mismanagement" can only be solved by all 15 councillors resigning and standing for re-election.

And now Ms Taylor and Mr Tyrer, two of only six members to be elected by the public, have both said the council must go back to square one.

"I fully support the petition and I would resign from the council if the other 14 councillors resign as well," said Ms Taylor.

"If that is what the residents are calling for and what will give them a sense of democracy being done, then my personal opinion is that it is the right course of action.

"As a councillor you have a duty to act in the best interests of the residents and, if resigning is what they are calling for, that is what we should be doing."

Mr Tyrer, who has thus far chosen to refrain from commenting on the allegations against him, added: "Things have gone too far, now.

"The only way forward I can see to repair the damage is to disband the council and hold elections."

Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch, who stormed out of Monday's meeting to chants of "out" from angry onlookers, declined to comment on the petition or suggestions the council should resign.

Mr Crouch has himself been the subject of criticism, with around 200 filing people filing letters calling for his own resignation.