Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

A community plagued by speeding rat-runners trying to get to the A47 from the Norwich Northern Distributor Road has called for a rethink over a refusal to install average speed cameras.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey. Pic: Bill Smith. Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey. Pic: Bill Smith.

Costessey Town Council has been trying to persuade the Speed and Safety Camera Partnership to install cameras along West End.

When permission was granted for the NDR, now known as Broadland Northway, the consent order stated that, before it opened, a scheme of measures to minimise rat-running through Ringland, Costessey, Taverham and Drayton had to be submitted and approved.

The order stated the scheme should include the potential to enhance existing traffic calming measures at West End in Costessey, including the use of average speed cameras.

Costessey Town Council does not support further physical calming measures and considers the only effective solution is a scheme of average speed cameras.

The town council says they could be paid for via £200,000 allocated by the county council and £60,000 which Next gave part of the permission for its store at Longwater.

But Norfolk Constabulary and the Speed and Safety Camera Partnership do not support average speed cameras in that location, which has led to an impasse.

It means a decision was postponed until after monitoring of the impact the NDR on the area.

Norfolk County Council has completed that and is proposing meetings with the town council and police to see if agreement can be reached.

Last month, the county council agreed to install speed cameras on the A149.

It was agreed the day after Prince Philip was involved in a crash there, although the timing was coincidental as the meeting was planned in advance.

But Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey, said he wanted to see more haste to deal with the West End issue.

He said he hoped a recent reappraisal of the speed and safety camera partnership, to give councillors more input, could give impetus to getting the cameras.

He said the town council still had hopes for regular bus services on West End, so cameras were preferable to more calming there.

He said: “I just cannot understand why there has been such reluctance over the cameras.”