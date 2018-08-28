Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Call for more sharing of police and fire stations amid pledge for better collaboration

PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 January 2019

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

More police stations and fire stations should share buildings to save cash, councillors said, as a fresh commitment to collaboration was pledged.

Hunstanton Police Station. Picture: Ian BurtHunstanton Police Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Last year, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green’s office spent close to £100,000 exploring whether he should take over running the fire service from Norfolk County Council.

It placed the Conservative commissioner at loggerheads with the Tory controlled council.

His consultation showed 59pc of more than 7,700 people who responded to the eight-week process supported a switch in contol.

Mr Green had said the change would save millions of pounds, although his figures were disputed by the county council.

Brian Long, Conservative county councillor for Fincham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Brian Long, Conservative county councillor for Fincham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

And in the light of the opposition from County Hall, he decided not to submit a business case for a takeover.

However, the upshot Of the debate is that a ‘memorandum of understanding’ has been agreed between the commissioner and council leader Andrew Proctor over better collaboration between the fire service and the police.

It was discussed at a meeting of the council’s communities committee on Wednesday.

And Conservative Brian Long, who represents Fincham, said: “I welcome this development. For instance, in Hunstanton we have got a police station next to a fire station.

“The police station is not massively used and it might be better to relocate and save the public purse money.

“There would still be a police presence, but perhaps in the fire station.”

The ccommittee also agreed that Mr Green should be allowed to become a member of the fire and rescue authority, although that will still need to be ratified by full council.

Mr Green said: “My first interest is to protect and grow the emergency services.

“I want to do what I can do we can protect the budgets and grow them going forward.”

Meanwhile, the hours of Norfolk’s Record Office look likely to be cut as part of County Hall’s drive to save millions of pounds.

The council was accused of cutting “an easy hit”, by Tim Adams, Liberal Democract councillor for Cromer, but officers said they had to find ways to save money - and efforts were being made to make records available online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists