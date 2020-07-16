Search

Advanced search

Call for Norwich to pilot new scheme giving monthly income to everyone in city

PUBLISHED: 15:06 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 16 July 2020

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn (left) and Labour city councillor Karen Davis (right), have both tabled motions about Universal Basic Income. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Supplied by Jamie Osborn

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn (left) and Labour city councillor Karen Davis (right), have both tabled motions about Universal Basic Income. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Supplied by Jamie Osborn

Ella Wilkinson/Supplied by Jamie Osborn

Everyone in Norwich should get a monthly income to cover their basic costs of living, say councillors who want the city to be a pilot for radical reform.

Labour city councillor Karen Davis. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLabour city councillor Karen Davis. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two motions will go before Norwich City Council on Tuesday, July 21, asking the authority to back a pilot of a Universal Basic Income (UBI), paid to everyone, regardless of employment status, wealth or marital status.

Councillors Karen Davis and Beth Jones, from the controlling Labour group, have a motion requesting leader Alan Waters to ask the government and city MPs to make Norwich a six month pilot area for a scheme.

And the opposition Green group at City Hall, has also put forward a motion wanting a pilot scheme in the city, saying it is the fairest and most effective way to mitigate the effects of coronavirus on people’s incomes.

They say it would also help support economic recovery.

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn. Picture: Jamie OsbornGreen city councillor Jamie Osborn. Picture: Jamie Osborn

Supporters of UBI say it would be better than the current means-tested Universal Credit benefit, which they say is inefficient and full of loopholes which mean people are denied support.

You may also want to watch:

They say it would provide financial security for everyone, and help people who are doing work which is unpaid, such as caring for family.

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn, part of the campaign group UBI Lab Norfolk, who is proposing the Green motion, said: “Universal Credit and now the impact of COVID-19 have hit Norwich hard: more and more people have been saying to me that they fear for the future.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“A Universal Basic Income would not only provide security, it would mean hope for thousands of people in the city who have been excluded by benefits stigma and sanctions.”

He said the cost of it would depend on whether it was city-wide or in specific wards, but said it could be funded through general taxation.

Mr Waters said: “We need an overhaul of the system and UBI is an idea which has emerged, so it seems entirely sensible to look at this.”

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis was one of more than 170 MPs and peers who wrote to chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year to call for a Recovery UBI in response to coronavirus.

In April, Mr Sunak ruled out the introduction of such a scheme, although the calls for it to be introduced have continued.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood