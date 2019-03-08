Have you been affected by Section 21 eviction notice?

Earlier this year the government pledged to ban the controversial Section 21 notice, which gives landlords the power to evict tenants.

The law states that a landlord does not have to give a reason for why they are kicking out tenants under Section 21.

It has become a big talking point in recent years, with charities such as Shelter claiming it causes rise in revenge evictions - in which tenants are forced out of their homes if they ask for repairs or complain about poor conditions.

The housing charity also states a ban on the practice would give tenants more security, stating the loss of a private tenancy is the leading cause of homelessness in the UK.

With the eventual ban, which was announced by the government in April this year, tenants in England will enjoy the same rights as their Scottish counterparts and can no longer be evicted unless their landlord has a legitimate reason to do so.

This paper would like to speak to tenants who have been evicted - or almost evicted - through a Section 21 notice, to find out how many people it has made homeless in the county.

We would also like to hear from landlords who have served a Section 21 notice on tenants, to find out your reasons and your thoughts on the impeding ban.

