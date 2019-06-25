Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Give us more money! That's the call as figures show spending on public transport in the east is 65pc lower than in London

25 June, 2019 - 00:00
MP Peter Aldous. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MP Peter Aldous. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Give us the financial support we need and we will help improve the economy.

That was the message today as a bid for more funding for the region is launched in parliament.

The east of England All-Party Parliamentary Group will today release its plea to the government for more money in the upcoming spending review.

The group, which is co-chaired by Conservative Waveney MP Peter Aldous, and Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, want to make the region a "powerhouse for the UK economy", but said this would only be possible if urgent investment was put into various areas.

For instance they have called for more investment in transport schemes - currently £402 per head - to take it to the UK average of £482.

Their reprot says current spend is 65pc lower than that in London, where £1,019 is spent per person.

It comes on the same day a delegation from the region travelled to London to meet transport secretary Chris Grayling to push for the full dualling of the A47 as part of this newspaper's Let's Dual It! campaign.

Mr Aldous said: "The east of England has long been a key pillar of the national economy and the huge potential of the east of England in contributing to the future prosperity of the UK must be reflected in the government's priorities and departmental investment plans.

"We call on government to ensure that the east of England receives a fair share of infrastructure investment to make sure it maintains its global competitiveness and continues to grow its net contribution to the Treasury."

You may also want to watch:

Other recommendations made by the group, in a report which will be handed to South West Norfolk MP and chief secretary to the treasury Liz Truss, are:

- Prioritise the building of more housing, including affordable homes;

- Improve digital connectivity, including getting rid of mobile "not spots";

- Giving more funding to meet the impact of climate change;

- Boosting apprenticeship and skills provision;

- Committing to a long-term financial settlement for local government.

The report said: "There were also strong concerns raised about the unintended consequences of permitted development rights bypassing local planning rules and jeopardising housing affordability and quality."

However that position seemed to be at odds with Ms Truss, who in recent interviews said: "We should allow villages to expand by four or five houses a year without having to go through the planning system, so people can afford to live locally."

The report also said the east was one of only three regions in the UK which contributed more to the Exchequer than it received in public money.

It will be presented at a parliamentary reception today (Tuesday), however the spending review is unlikely to take place before the summer recess due to the ongoing Tory leadership bid.

Most Read

‘Vile, evil and utterly remorseless predator’ guilty of child abuse

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Puppy farm: Family claimed sick dogs which had to be put down were from loving homes

Norma Rudd with Mollie-Mae the Yorkshire Terrier she bought from a puppy farm in 2016, and has had several health problems. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Delays after A47 closed in both directions for two hours

Photo: James Bass.

City sweet on talented young duo from Scotland

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is on Norwich City's radar Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Puppy farm: Family claimed sick dogs which had to be put down were from loving homes

Norma Rudd with Mollie-Mae the Yorkshire Terrier she bought from a puppy farm in 2016, and has had several health problems. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich restaurant set for vegan takeover

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe used to run Bia Vegan Diner on Norwich Market but have moved on to serving in other locations. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monarchy cost taxpayer £67m last year, accounts reveal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. The funding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's activities in the year Meghan officially joined the royal family contributed to a £5 million bill to the Prince of Wales. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Give us more money! That’s the call as figures show spending on public transport in the east is 65pc lower than in London

MP Peter Aldous. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists