Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Call for more to be done to stop cyclists riding on Norwich’s pavements

08 February, 2019 - 10:24
Calls have been made for more to be done to stop cyclists riding on pavements. Photo: Bill Smith

Calls have been made for more to be done to stop cyclists riding on pavements. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

A call has been made for more to be done to stop cyclists riding on Norwich pavements where shared use is not allowed, with councillors urging riders to use dedicated routes.

David Raby, Green city councillor for the Town Close ward. Picture: Courtesy of David RabyDavid Raby, Green city councillor for the Town Close ward. Picture: Courtesy of David Raby

More than £14m has been spent on improvements to cycle routes around Norwich through the Cycle City Ambition grant and Push The Pedalways scheme.

That has included dedicated cycle routes and pavements designated for shared use by both pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists have also been allowed to ride on streets in the city centre where they were not previously allowed.

But David Raby, Green city councillor for Town Close ward, said a number of people had raised concerns about people cycling on pavements where no shared use was permitted.

At a recent council meeting, Mr Raby said: “This is a particular nuisance for elderly residents and mothers with their children in pushchairs. It is clear that the council and the police need to do more to tackle this issue.”

One of the designated shared cycle and pedestrian paths in Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOne of the designated shared cycle and pedestrian paths in Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Raby suggested stencilling messages on pavements urging cyclists to dismount, but Mike Stonard, Labour cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said that was not the answer.

He said: “I think we all agree that cycling on footways that were not designed to be shared use is a problem for us all.

“However, I do not agree that stencilling messages on the pavement is the right way to solve the issue. There is no evidence to suggest that it would be effective.

“And when we used this technique to promote pedestrians and cyclists to be mindful of each other, it prompted a spate of commercial organisations thinking it was acceptable to stencil the pavement with adverts.”

City councillor Mike Stonard, Labour's cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Pic: Norfolk County Council.City councillor Mike Stonard, Labour's cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Mr Stonard said the council had made “great strides” in offering cyclists dedicated facilities and urged riders to use those.

He added: “We are shortly to implement a scheme along Earlham Road, a location that I know where cycling on the pavement causes problems, which will make it safer for cyclists to stay on the carriageway.”

He said it was an offence to cycle on footways, but acknowledged police budgetary constraints played a part in how often that was enforced.

Police issued 11 fixed penalty notices to cyclists across Norfolk in the 12 months leading up to November last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer Angela Davey is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

The Bath House - New chapter beckons for iconic seafront property

The Bath House, Cromer, which is being converted into four new homes. Picture: SOWERBYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists