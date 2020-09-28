‘Absolute chaos’: call for booking system at waste amnesties

Big queues built up at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, near Coltishall, during the waste amnesty. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A call has been made for people to be able to book slots to get rid of rubbish such as paint and weedkiller, after what was described as “absolute chaos” during recycling centre waste amnesties.

Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Tim Adams. Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Tim Adams.

Long queues built up at some tips during an amnesty which allows people to drop off hazardous waste at a number of Norfolk’s recycling centres.

Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Cromer, said it had been “absolute chaos” at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, near Coltishall, during the amnesty there earlier this month.

Some people had been waiting between 30 minutes and an hour to get in and the county council went on Twitter to urge people to consider going on a different day.

Mr Adams called for the council to introduce a booking system during future waste amnesties because of the problems people experienced.

He said: “I received quite a number of complaints about the waste amnesty days at Mayton Woods and what members of the public felt was absolute chaos in terms of traffic getting in and off the site in reasonable timescales.

Andyy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Andyy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

“It’s apparent that more planning is required. I would like to see the council consider a booking system in future years.”

But Andy Grant, the Conservative cabinet member for environment and waste, said a booking system was the “least workable solution”.

He said: “Where a number of other authorities have tried them, they have backfired. People miss the slots, they turn up early and form queues or turn up late and try to join the queues, so a booking system is unlikely.

“It’s something I can look at specifically for the hazardous waste amnesties, but it’s unlikely it would work based on experience from other authorities.”

During the council’s amnesties, waste is accepted at recycling centres which cannot usually be left there because it needs to be dealt with by specialist waste disposal contractors.

People can drop off items including wood preservatives, insecticides, weed killers, paint, thinners, varnishes and special cleaning products.

The remaining waste amnesties are at:

Dereham: October 2, 3 and 4 from 9am to 4pm.

Hempton: October 9, 10 and 11 from 9am to 4pm.

Caister: October 16, 17 and 18 from 9am to 4pm.