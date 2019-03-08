Search

Advanced search

'Time is running out' - Council urged to become second in Norfolk to declare climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 16:34 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 September 2019

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

Archant

Breckland Council is being urged to become the second of Norfolk's district councils to declare a climate emergency.

While the state of the environment is regularly debated in council chambers across the county, North Norfolk District Council remains the only one to formally declare a climate emergency.

However, later this month, Breckland could follow suit, with a motion set to be tabled by the Labour group calling for it to do it.

The calls are being led by Thetford Priory councillor Susan Dowling, who said the council needs to put the climate at the forefront of everything it does in future.

She said: "Time is running out for climate change, there is plastic in the ocean and the rainforests are on fire, so we have to act now.

You may also want to watch:

"By declaring a climate emergency it will mean that the council will have to start considering the impact on the environment as part of all of our work, which has not always happened in the past.

"We all try to think about the climate in our work, but in years gone by it has felt like something of a side issue, when it is way past that now."

The motion calls on the council to ramp up its work to combat climate change through a range of methods, including improving educational work to improve "carbon literacy" of its citizens and work towards making the council itself carbon neutral by 2030.

Alison Webb, cabinet member for the environment on the Conservative-led council, said she felt it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the motion until it is formally tabled, when the council meets later this month.

It comes after a group of environmental lawyers from ClientEarth penned a letter to 105 local authorities across the country warning of legal measures if more is not done to address climate change in future.

Breckland, however, was the one second-tier council in Norfolk not included in the letter, which claimed the authorities risk legal challenge if proper climate change plans are not introduced.

The motion will be debated by councillors on Thursday, September 19.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Extra high tides wash over coast

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists