Cabinet minister agrees the A47 needs immediate attention

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 October 2019

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Picture: Ian Burt

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Norfolk MP Liz Truss has agreed that the A47 needs immediate attention, just days after the government snubbed pleas for cash to improve the road.

At the Conservative party conference the chancellor Sajid Javid outlined a raft of road and infrastructure spending, but to the dismay of many who use the A47 no works to duel the stretch were included.

Now international trade secretary, and MP for South West Norfolk, Ms Truss has ramped up the pressure on her own government to dig deep.

When asked about the dualling of the A47, which campaigners say needs immediate attention, Ms Truss agreed.

Ms Truss said: "I want to see money going into our roads, which aren't good enough and I am working with my colleagues to campaign for that.

"I will also continue to campaign for the Ely Norfolk junction to be upgraded, that is a project I want to see when the government announce their new infrastructure plans."

