Date set for election for vacant seat
PUBLISHED: 10:09 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 11 November 2019
The date has been set for an election to fill a vacancy caused by a councillor resigning.
David Pope stood down from one of two seats in the Upwell and Delph ward on West Norfolk council after being charged with election fraud. He is due before King's Lynn magistrates on Thursday.
Now an official notice has been published, statuing nomination papers should be received by 4pm on Friday.
It says in the event of an election, polling will take place on Thursday, December 12 - the same day as the General Election.
