Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

City bus lanes abused 100,000 times every year, report estimates

PUBLISHED: 18:11 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 03 July 2019

The 'bus gate' on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The 'bus gate' on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Norwich's bus lanes are being used unlawfully around 100,000 times every year by errant drivers, according to a report.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In a report to the Norwich City Council's cabinet, is has been estimated that approximately 100,000 potential contraventions of bus lanes in the city area take place each year - though not all of these are punished.

This estimated figure is higher than was anticipated when the lanes were first introduced, but has not necessarily come as a surprise to bus operators.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "It is more than I would have expected, but doesn't necessarily surprise me.

"I don't think you tend to see cars driving the lengths of them, but where you see it most is people merging into them before the end. Newmarket Road is particularly bad for that.

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke PowellThe new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

"I understand that if people see a queue of 15 cars in front of them and the bus lane clear it can be tempting, but often they won't check if a bus is there, which causes accidents."

You may also want to watch:

The council's current contract to enforce bus lane use, which was costing around £125,000 per year, is due to expire at the end of September.

However, it is hoped a new partnership with a company called Bramble Hub will save almost £13,000 a year - despite the service being provided by the same contractor, Imperial Civil Enforcement Solutions.

Should the cabinet agree to the new contract, the service will come at an estimated cost of £111,000 per year, depending on the number of penalty charge notices issued.

However, as a self-funding service, any revenue from PCNs will counteract these costs, with any surplus being pooled into future transport projects.

A spokesman for City Hall said: "We are seeking to award this contract in this way to ensure the continuation of the good service we have received - the benefits of enforcing bus lanes is inarguable.

"It plays an important role in maintaining the reliability of public transport for all passengers and helps ensure that the concentration of traffic in the city centre is minimised, which is critical in improving air quality, noise levels as well as the safety of all road users."

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Armed police arrest suspected shotgun thieves in car park

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Stars arrive in King’s Lynn for filming of The Souvenir: Part II

Tilda Swinton arrives for filming at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

Armed police arrest suspected shotgun thieves in car park

Armed police searching a white van in the car park close to the Jarrold Bridge, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists