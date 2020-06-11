Search

Advanced search

More than £650,000 is shared out to protect the county’s bus services

PUBLISHED: 14:22 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 11 June 2020

Bus operators have been handed £650,000 to help keep services running. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Bus operators have been handed £650,000 to help keep services running. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

More than £650,000 has been shared out among bus operators in Norfolk to help them keep subsidised services running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Department for Transport gave the COVID-19 Bus Services Support Grant to Norfolk County Council so County Hall could decide how best to split the money between bus companies.

Just under £660,000 was made available and, using delegated powers, Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at the council, has allocated the cash.

The money covers a 12 week period, from March 17 to June 8.

Ten operators benefited from the cash, with Holt-based Sanders the biggest beneficiary with an award of just over £195,000.

Acle-based Our Hire was second, with just under £140,000.

The council worked out how to split the cash by gathering information from operators about the subsidised services they operate, including the distance of those services and how much revenue was collected in a typical week before coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

A report produced by Norfolk County Council said: “The COVID-19 situation has been particularly challenging for bus operators, who are finding it difficult to run services due to the availability of drivers and other staff, as well as passengers’ unwillingness to use the bus following government advice for the public to avoid any non-essential travel and to work from home where possible.

“Without this funding there is a real risk bus operators would not be able to continue to operate, putting service provision at risk and leading to significant extra funding having to be provided in the future.”

First buses was awarded almost £19,000 through the grant.

Chris Speed, head of operations, said; “We welcome all support that can improve bus services to make buses an attractive proposition for local residents and visitors to the area.

“Funding made available for bus travel needs to be sustainable and allocated to areas that can bring benefit either through supporting existing commercial services with evening and weekend journeys, or to new/existing conurbations that are in need of public service provision.”

From Monday, it will be mandatory for people using buses and other public transport to wear face coverings.

MORE: Coronavirus free bus travel extension to come to end

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans to convert a Norwich office block into 44 apartments

Vantage House, in Fishers Lane Norwich. An application to convert the building into 44 apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture: Google Maps

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Norfolk restaurant and hotel announces reopening date

Hannah Springham (inset) who runs the Farmyard in Norwich and The Dial House at Reepham alongside husband Andrew have announced when they will reopen. Pictures: Archant

No new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Great Yarmouth theatre could be among first to re-open

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24