‘Like a party seven days a week’ - neighbours’ noise fears over burger van drink plans

The First and Last pub is poised to become homes Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A burger van could be set to sell drinks in a former pub garden if a council agrees to grant a licence for the proposals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Yankee Traveller sign has gone up at the old First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Liz Coates A Yankee Traveller sign has gone up at the old First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Liz Coates

Plans to serve alcohol and play music from a burger van in the beer garden of the former First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret have been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) for approval.

But residents have voiced complaints about the idea, saying noise from the premises is like “being forced to attend a party seven days a week”.

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s licensing committee, held on Tuesday, August 25.

The pub itself, on Yarmouth Road, would not be used - and is subject to a separate planning application to convert it into three new homes and garages.

the First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant the First and Last pub, for sale again. Pic: Archant

READ MORE: First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret to be turned into homes

The applicant, Charles Thurston, of Hurston Hospitality Limited, has applied for a new premises licence to park a burger van in the outside area.

If approved, it would sell drinks from 11am to 11pm each day, and play music during the same hours.

You may also want to watch:

And Mr Thurston, who will act as the site’s designated premises supervisor, said only “subtle background music” would be played, and added: “We are a well-managed and established business with professional staff well trained in licensing objectives.”

But objections from neighbours cited fears over noise and disruption, with one claiming he would be forced to move house due to the disturbance from the van.

READ MORE: Sales down by nearly 17% at Wetherspoon pubs since reopening

Alan Vigus, of Yarmouth Road, said: “I can hear it from my home and it is very distressing not to be able to sit in my own garden. I feel it’s an invasion of privacy.”

He added: “I’m very concerned that noise will continue and I won’t be able to sleep. I have informed my landlords I would find it impossible to remain here if the application is approved. The prospect of leaving fills me with anxiety and disappointment.”

While Paola Moore said: “This is like being forced to attend a party seven days a week... all day, every day, 365 days a year.”

But Mr Thurston said: “Duty managers are trained to manage any situations and work closely with the police. CCTV will be in operation 24 hours a day.

“Noise levels, waste disposal and crowd control will be monitored by duty managers.”

Objections from environmental health and the police were withdrawn after the applicant agreed to conditions.

READ MORE: City centre pub gets green light for major revamp