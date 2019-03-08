Burger King drive-through could be built on retail park

An application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with �drive-through� facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Pictures: Mick Howes

A drive-through Burger King restaurant could create new jobs if it is built on a popular retail park.



Plans have been unveiled for a new Burger King development to be located on the North Quay Retail Park on Peto Way in Lowestoft.

The plans – which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council – centre around a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain being built on two retail units.

And if the development is given the go-ahead, it would create 14 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs.

A design and access statement, produced by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, states: “The application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building for a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility and associated physical works to the existing site layout.



“The new building is proposed to be occupied by Burger King; a national multiple 'drive-thru' restaurant operator.”

If approved, the proposed drive-through restaurant would be built in place of two smaller retail units that are located towards the retail park's southern boundary near to Denmark Road.

One of these units is currently occupied by Barnardo's and the other is vacant after Car Phone Warehouse moved elsewhere on the site.

The proposed single storey development includes alterations to the southern car park area, including the removal of the internal mini-roundabout, to “create a continuous access road into the site.”



It states: “The proposed building and drive-through operation will complement the existing retail function of the wider site.

“The proposed works include the demolition of the existing building; the realignment of the internal access road to remove roundabout and provide more legible movement around car park; new internal access/egress point for 'drive-through' and new internal egress only point from 'drive-through'; revised car park layout in the vicinity of the proposed 'drive-through'; modification of existing pedestrian footpath to Denmark Road; provision of new and relocated pedestrian crossings; alterations to kerb lines within existing car park and alterations and improvements to existing landscaping scheme.”

The proposal is currently “awaiting decision”.



Housing now earmarked for drive-through development

It was a project to “kickstart the regeneration” of a former civic site in Lowestoft.

But almost two years on from work being halted on the site of a proposed drive-through restaurant in the town, housing has now been earmarked for its future.

Businesses on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Work to develop a proposed Burger King drive-through had begun in late 2016 on the site of a historic biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft.

However, work on the fast food restaurant stopped in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.

The restaurant had been approved by Waveney District Council despite concerns from heritage campaigners, as the Coopers factory dated back to the 1800s.

The Coopers building was one of Lowestoft's oldest businesses with links to the town's trading and maritime history.

The Coopers Building in Lowestoft about to be demolished. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

This week a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “East Suffolk Council is excited to be working with Historic England, as a member of the Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) Partnership, on plans to develop the site of the Coopers building.

“Contracts were originally signed for the development of a fast food restaurant, however the franchisee went out of business and we moved quickly to re-advertise the site.

“Unfortunately, further offers failed to reach the financial threshold required and councillors agreed towards the end of last year that the site should instead be put forward for housing.

“The Coopers building site is in the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone and therefore we have been working with Historic England who have agreed to lead on the design and feasibility work of both our site and the LTC site adjoining it to come up with the most appropriate plans that fit into and contribute to the location and its historic resonance.

The site of a proposed Burger King drive-through, off Jubilee Way, in Lowestoft which remains untouched while discussions over its future continue. Work has been on hold since May 2017 after the company behind the proposed new fast food restaurant went into administration. Pictures: Mick Howes

“Contracts for the feasibility work will be going out to tender shortly.”







