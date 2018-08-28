Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council’s sale of land to popular Norfolk railway stalls

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 16 January 2019

Plans to sell land surrounding the Bure Valley Railway to railway owners have hit the buffers. Picture: Archant library

Plans to sell land surrounding the Bure Valley Railway to railway owners have hit the buffers. Picture: Archant library

supplied

Owners of a picturesque miniature railway in Norfolk have been told they must wait until March to discover if their bid to take control of land around it can get back on track.

Bure Valley footpath could be sold to the railway owners Picture: MARK BULLIMOREBure Valley footpath could be sold to the railway owners Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

In 2017, it was agreed that the Bure Valley Railway could purchase land surrounding its lines from Broadland District Council, land it currently leases from the council. However, the deal has stalled of late.

As it stands, while the popular tourist attraction owns the rails the locomotives run on, the land surrounding it is leased from the district council.

In 2011 it was suggested Bure Valley Railway (1991) Ltd buy the land from the council, meaning it would take on responsibility for the fences and footpath that run alongside it.

After years of negotiation, terms were agreed in 2017, but the deal’s completion was dependent on a light railway order being transferred from the council to the railway. However, delays in this process at central government level have held up the deal, meaning it was called back to committee.

In discussions held behind closed doors, the council’s cabinet decided to defer its decision a further two months, leaving the railway on tenterhooks.

Ian Kinghorn, one of the railway’s directors, said: “While we have always had a very positive relationship with the council, we feel their performance has not been what it has been in the past, so owning the land would mean we’d have more control over improving it.

“After all, if we are going to invest heavily in an asset, we would rather it be our asset than somebody else’s.”

Since taking over the railway in 1991, the company has cleared more than £900,000 in debts and invested millions in the attraction.

A Broadland spokesman said: “We appreciate the important benefits which the Bure Valley Railway brings to the Broadland economy both in terms of jobs and tourism.

“When we consider the sale of council owned land we must always ensure we have kept in mind our duty to manage all our assets to maximise the benefit for our residents.

“In this instance, as circumstances have changed over time, we must take the opportunity to explore further options regarding the asset.

“As a result the decision was brought back to cabinet, and has now been deferred, so we can ensure we make the right decision for Broadland.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger seals January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists