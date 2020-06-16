Search

Advanced search

Redundancy fears and rent waived at top tourist attraction in ‘dire straits’

PUBLISHED: 20:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:23 16 June 2020

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk tourist attraction is in “dire straits” and risks closing for good, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been revealed.

Pictured, Andrew Barnes of Bure Valley Railway. Picture: BVRPictured, Andrew Barnes of Bure Valley Railway. Picture: BVR

The Bure Valley Railway (BVR), a north Norfolk heritage line, is facing potential closure due to the financial effects of the lockdown, councillors have been told.

The railway could also have to lay staff members off if it is unable to reopen this summer.

Broadland councillors have agreed to waive the railway’s rent payments until September and to work on a reopening strategy.

READ MORE: Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

A report ahead of Broadland District Council’s (BDC) cabinet meeting revealed the railway had requested its rent be waived “for the whole of this financial year”.

It came after the council had already agreed to waive the railway’s rent until July.

The railway pays BDC £30,000 annual rent and would have owed £22,455 in business rates - but the firm has been given full relief, in addition to receiving a £25,000 Covid-19 support grant, and furloughing some of its staff.

At the meeting, Phil Courtier, the council’s director of place, said he had spoken to the railway about its current position, and said: “They are in dire straits.

“They are in a position where they are considering their future.

You may also want to watch:

“The waiving of rent will have significant benefit for them. They are hoping they can reopen on July 4, but it’s not clear yet.”

READ MORE: Council’s sale of land to popular Norfolk railway stalls

He said there would come a point where the railway would not be able to recoup its costs. He added: “That would mean they have to make redundancies with the exception of some engineers.”

Council leader Shaun Vincent said the council had asked to see the business’ reopening plan.

And Lana Hempsall added: “I’m slightly puzzled why they are not, with the rest of the hospitality businesses, gearing up for July 4.”

She said: “Do they need support to get going, rather than thinking it’s not going to happen? Do they need some optimism from us?”

Mr Courtier said as people could not be in close spaces, BVR would not see the same returns.

And finance cabinet member Trudy Mancini-Boyle said the council would have to see the reopening plans to ensure it was “the best use of funds”.

While Jo Copplestone said the railway offered “a huge amount of social benefit and impact on local businesses with the added value”.

She asked the council to extend waiving the railway’s rent until September, which was agreed to.

READ MORE: Railway threatened to take council to watchdog over upkeep ‘dereliction’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Prince William praises Norfolk hospital staff during first lockdown visit

The Duke of Cambridge meets paramedic staff, maintaining social distancing, from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to the Ambulance Station in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Photo : Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google
Drive 24